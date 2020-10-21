K S Narayanswamy of Mani's Lunch Home passes away

K S Narayanswamy, also known as Chandran, the owner of Mani's Lunch Home passed away at the age of 67 at KJ Somaiya Hospital on Tuesday evening. Mani's Lunch Home was originally in Matunga and had been shifted to Chembur some time back. Narayanswamy was known to be softspoken and lovable.

"Narayanswamy had been unwell for some time. He was instrumental in starting Mani's Lunch Home in Matunga," said a friend of Narayanswamy, who had known him for four decades.

According to some of his close family, Narayanswamy had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago with uncontrollable diabetes that affected his kidney function. He breathed his last a little after 8 pm on Tuesday.

It is not clear if Narayanswamy had COVID-19. Family and friends are still grappling with the news.

Another close aid told mid-day how Narayanswamy had to start again from scratch after he had to vacate the Matunga premises of Mani's Lunch Home as the landlord went for the redevelopment of the property.

The premises of the Chembur outlet had been leased for five years. Sources said that since last year, Narayanswamy had stopped visiting the hotel, which was run by his younger brother Rajamani. Narayanaswamy lived at Panchvati building, near Sion hospital.

Mani's Lunch Home was the winner in the Best Comeback category at the inaugural edition of The Guide Restaurant Awards in 2018, which was attended by Narayanaswamy too.

'My father said it was a sin to sell food'

S Balakrishnan, a resident of Chembur, who knew Narayanaswamy personally for decades narrates an anecdote. "Once, when I asked him why sambar and chutney were being served in unlimited quantities without extra charge at his hotels near Ruia College and at Chembur, he told me, rather philosophically: 'My father used to tell me that it is a paapam [sin] to sell food. So, to reduce the quantum of sin we decided to give at least sambar and chutney free."

In his passing away, Mumbai has lost a gentle soul who took pleasure in feeding lakhs of people looking for genuine Palaghat food. In fact, his meals often used to remind their patrons of their mother's cooking.

He is survived by his wife, son and a daughter. His family said he was suspected to be COVID positive, but reports had come negative. He had been admitted to hospital as his haemoglobin levels had come down drastically due to diabetes and kidney ailment.

