Kabir Sadanand: Online space has opened up creativity barometer

Actor-director Kabir Sadanand, whose new web series is inspired by Kama Sutra, believes the online space gives filmmakers more liberty, but he says makes them responsible too. After Married Woman Diaries and Virgin Woman Diaries, Sadanand's new web show will have a protagonist who will be a modern-day Vatsyayana, who wrote the Kama Sutra. Tentatively titled O, Vatsyayana, the show will premiere on the Frogs Lehren channel on Youtube.

"The web gives any creative person the freedom to explore not only bold subjects, but also many new genres. The web has opened up the creativity barometer, creating relevant and more 'in' stories," Sadanand said in a statement. "The online space gives you much more liberty but I believe it makes us more responsible too as creators. We won't indulge in titilation or use abusive language just to be cool. The show caters to young audiences. Our earlier two shows were liked by women and we will ensure this one too doesn't make anyone feel uncomfortable," he added.

While the preproduction on the show is already on in full swing, Sadanand said the cast of the show will be announced in early May, prior to the shoot. He says the subject is relevant. "The book is not only about sexual positions, but also about mutual respect between partners. It's a subject that needs to be told, specially in today's time."

