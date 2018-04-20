Kabir Sadanand to create web show inspired by Kama Sutra

Likening sex to a "sport enjoyed by everyone", director Kabir Sadanand says web show a modern take on Kama Sutra



Actor-director Kabir Sadanand is set to follow his web shows, Married Woman Diaries and Virgin Woman Diaries, with a tale inspired by the Kama Sutra. Talking about his venture, a contemporary take on sex, Sadanand says, "The idea to create this show stemmed from my conversation with someone who handles the marketing of the book. He asked me, 'Name a sport that's played and enjoyed by everyone across the globe.' The answer was simple, sex. The book is not only about sexual positions, but also about mutual respect between partners. It's a subject that needs to be told."

He refuses to divulge any details about his actors, but claims that the casting process is nearing completion. "Pre-production work is on in full swing. Principal shooting for the first season will wrap up by May. After the success of our previous shows, we have got offers from other digital platforms as well. So, apart from YouTube's FrogsLehren channel, it may also air on other spaces."

