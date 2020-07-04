Kabir Singh actress Geetika Mehandru replaces Jinal Jain in Choti Sardarni

Colors channel Choti Sardarni has been the most loved serial ever since it has started. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the show had been halted but now situation is coming back to track and following all the guidelines set by the government and maintaining hygiene, actors of the show have resumed back to work.

Before lockdown, the lead actress Meher announced that she will get Rana and Ginni married. After the gap of more than 3 months, the serial's story will again start from Rana and Ginni's wedding but the twist here is Jinal Jain who used to portray the character of bubbly and a big-time foodie Ginni has been replaced by Kabir Singh's actress Geetika Mehandru. Geetika has already started shooting for the show and we have exclusive pictures of her from the sets.

The show which is gearing up to entertain their viewers once again from 13th July will witness the nok-jhokk between Ginni (Geetika Mehandru) and Kulwant Kaur (Anita Raj). "I am already loving the vibes of the sets. People here are so friendly that it feels like I have been working with them since starting", said Geetika Mehandru.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news