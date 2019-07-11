Kabir Singh becomes 2019's highest grosser; inching towards Rs 250 crore mark

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film Kabir Singh has emerged as the highest grossing film of 2019. The film is all set to hit the Rs 250 crore mark

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh is unstoppable. The film has made quite a mark at the box office and refuses to settle down. Kabir Singh has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2019 and has surpassed Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's films Bharat and Kesari respectively. The drama-action film is inching closer towards the Rs 250 crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh spoke about it and wrote: "#KabirSingh emerges the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... Inches closer to âÂ¹ 250 cr mark... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 246.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER (sic)"

#KabirSingh emerges the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... Inches closer to âÂ¹ 250 cr mark... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 246.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2019

Kabir Singh is Shahid Kapoor's solo highest opener of his career. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film entered the Rs 200 crore club in just 13 days of its run on the domestic box office. The film achieved this feat quicker than Salman Khan's Bharat (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike (day 28).

Last week, Shahid Kapoor dedicated a thank you note to his fans for loving the film. He wrote, "Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here’s to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don’t have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story."

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, Kabir Singh tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara Advani).

The film also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor increases his fee to Rs 35 crore after Kabir Singh's success?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates