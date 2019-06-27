Kabir Singh box office collection: Film mints Rs 120.81 crore in six days

bollywood

Kabir Singh is unshakeable at the box office and continues its magic even on its sixth day, and has collected Rs 15.91 crore. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film's total collection stands at Rs 120.81 crore

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shahidkapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's latest film, Kabir Singh continues to charm the audience by attracting heavy footfalls in theatres. Despite a non-holiday release and the World Cup fever on, the audience is happily flocking to the theatres, and thus the film's total collection on its sixth day has come up to Rs 120.81 crore.

Kabir Singh passed the Monday test with flying colours with Rs 17.54 crore and on Tuesday, it made Rs 16.53 crore. On the sixth day, Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film have still set the cash registers ringing by earning Rs 15.91 crore. The overall collection of the film has come up to Rs 120.81 crore, which has entered the film into the Rs 100 crore club.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh affirms that Kabir Singh has surpassed the first week of business of Akshay Kumar's Kesari, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

#KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO... #KabirSingh has crossed *extended Week 1* biz of #Kesari [â¹ 105.86 cr; 8 days], #GullyBoy [â¹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and *Week 1* biz of #TotalDhamaal [â¹ 94.55 cr; 7 days] in just *6 days*... #KabirSingh is a MONSTROUS HIT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

The film analyst also went on to say that the stupendous success of Kabir Singh like Vicky Kaushal's Uri has left the industry "shocked" and "stunned". He further adds that all calculations for this film have gone for a toss.

#KabirSingh is displaying strong legs at the BO... Refuses to slow down on weekdays... Has eclipsed the biz of all films... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: â¹ 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

Shahid, Kiara and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are extremely happy with its collections and have thanked the audience for the love they are receiving.

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) onJun 20, 2019 at 9:15pm PDT

Shahid Kapoor plays the titular character, who holds a great academic-record but is a drug addict, alcoholic, who has failed in love. Kiara Advani plays his love-interest Preeti, who also received rave reviews for her performance. Kabir Singh is the official remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh released on June 21, 2019.

