Kabir Singh box office collection day 5: Film inches towards Rs 100 crore club
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film Kabir Singh has almost neared the coveted 100 crore club in mere five days
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh hit the 70 mm on June 21, 2019, and ever since, the film refuses to slow down. With a stupendous opening of Rs 22.21 crore at the box office, the film achieved the highest feat of being Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener in his career trajectory.
After five days of the film's release, Kabir Singh has earned Rs. 16.53 crore at the box office, reports Box Office India. The cash registers are ringing with heavy footfalls in theatres. With Tuesday's collections, the film's total five-day collection sums up to Rs 93 crore.
The film's team, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed their happiness on their Instagram account by sharing "happy" photos.
Kiara Advani also shared a photo with co-star Shahid and Kabir Singh's director, Sandeep.
With no holiday release and Cricket World Cup fever on, its a new record for a Bollywood A - rated film. In fact, trade expert Taran Adarsh even went on record to state that Kabir Singh has surpassed all biggies released this year and is the most trending film.
#KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game... Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]... Will hit âÂÂ¹ ðÂÂÂÂ¯ cr today [Day 5]... #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy... Amazing!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019
Talking about the film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor plays the titular character, who holds a stupendous academic-record but is a drug addict, alcoholic, who has failed in love. Kiara Advani plays his love-interest Preeti, who also received rave reviews for her performance. The industry insiders also hailed Shahid and Kiara's performance and Karan Johar called the film as a modern ode to Devdas.
