Kabir Singh box office collection day 5: Film inches towards Rs 100 crore club

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film Kabir Singh has almost neared the coveted 100 crore club in mere five days

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from the film.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh hit the 70 mm on June 21, 2019, and ever since, the film refuses to slow down. With a stupendous opening of Rs 22.21 crore at the box office, the film achieved the highest feat of being Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener in his career trajectory.

After five days of the film's release, Kabir Singh has earned Rs. 16.53 crore at the box office, reports Box Office India. The cash registers are ringing with heavy footfalls in theatres. With Tuesday's collections, the film's total five-day collection sums up to Rs 93 crore.

The film's team, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed their happiness on their Instagram account by sharing "happy" photos.

View this post on Instagram These weekend numbers got us all like ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #kabirsingh A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onJun 24, 2019 at 6:59am PDT

Kiara Advani also shared a photo with co-star Shahid and Kabir Singh's director, Sandeep.

View this post on Instagram âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) onJun 20, 2019 at 9:15pm PDT

With no holiday release and Cricket World Cup fever on, its a new record for a Bollywood A - rated film. In fact, trade expert Taran Adarsh even went on record to state that Kabir Singh has surpassed all biggies released this year and is the most trending film.

Take a look:

#KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game... Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]... Will hit âÂÂ¹ ðÂÂÂÂ¯ cr today [Day 5]... #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy... Amazing! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019

Talking about the film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor plays the titular character, who holds a stupendous academic-record but is a drug addict, alcoholic, who has failed in love. Kiara Advani plays his love-interest Preeti, who also received rave reviews for her performance. The industry insiders also hailed Shahid and Kiara's performance and Karan Johar called the film as a modern ode to Devdas.

Also Read: Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid and Kiara's film earns Rs 88.37 crore in four days

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates