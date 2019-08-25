Kailash Colony fondly remembers its most famous resident

national

The nation may have lost one of its tallest leaders, but for Kailash Colony, a crowded South Delhi locality where Arun Jaitley lived, it was a bigger loss

Arun Jaitley in a candid photo. File pic

New Delhi: It was a bigger loss for the residents of Kailash Colony, a crowded South Delhi locality where one of nation's tallest leader Arun Jaitley lived. As the body of former finance minister arrived from AIIMS, a stream of visitors, some of the country's bigwigs, arrived to pay their homage.

Despite occupying top government positions, Jaitley had kept his private home as his base, away from the Lutyen's zone that is more identified with the power elite. Jaitley, born in 1953 was a son of lawyer Maharaj Kishen Jaitley. He had started his journey from Naraina Vihar in West Delhi. His parents had migrated to Delhi from Lahore.

Even though the neighbours have not seen much of him in the last few years as he had been busy in discharging his duties as Union Minister, Jaitley is remembered here as a responsible citizen and a caring neighbour.

A neighbour said, "We have been living here for over a decade, but not on a single occasion we felt that a VIP was living next door. We were never told to adjust in any way possible -- not with car parking, the height of walls or the balcony that could offer a view into his home. He was a down to earth leader."

Not only neighbours but also the security guards and other workers in the area recalled one of the incidents. A guard posted outside an eye hospital near Jaitley's residence said, "In this big posh locality, there was no water cooler for labourers and guards. When Jaitley Ji saw this, he asked his staff to install water coolers right outside his house. Now, there are five water coolers for people like me."

About 200 meters away from Jaitley's house is Yadav Taxi Service, which has been there for over 30 years. "He came here around 1995, and since then we have been hearing stories of his humble and kind nature from his servants and domestic help," Birendra Yadav, one of the drivers at the taxi stand, said. "We heard he had also helped his domestic help financially to get a house constructed," said Yadav.

Jaitley was admitted to the cardio-neuro centre at AIIMS on August 9, 2019. His condition deteriorated on Friday and he breathed his last at 12.07 p.m. on Saturday.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

