Arun Jaitley's mortal remains moved from his residence to BJP headquarters

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accompanied the convoy carrying Arun Jaitley's mortal remains in a military vehicle decked with flowers

Arun Jaitley's mortal remains at his residence. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Former Finance minister Arun Jaitley's mortal remains were moved from his residence in Kailash Colony in New Delhi to the BJP headquarters for people to pay their tributes on Sunday morning. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accompanied the convoy carrying Jaitley's mortal remains in a military vehicle decked with flowers.

Party sources said, the body will be kept at the BJP headquarters till around 2 p.m., and will then be moved to Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites.

Delhi: Mortal remains of Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) #ArunJaitley being taken to BJP headquarters. pic.twitter.com/kJ1DOFqU4t — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019

Former Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. 66-year-old Jaitley had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 9, 2019 after he complained of breathlessness. His condition had steadily deteriorated, and he was put on life support. The Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart underwent dialysis on Thursday. He is survived by his wife Sangeeta, daughter Sonali, and son Rohan.

Delhi Police barricaded the area around his house in view of the expected increase in VVIP and VIP movement. Among those who arrived at the house to pay their last respects were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, MP Hans Raj Hans and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijendra Gupta. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri, Jitender Singh, Anurag Thakur, and BJP leaders Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Manoj Tiwari, and Ramesh Bidhuri were among those who rushed to AIIMS after hearing the news of Jaitley's demise.

