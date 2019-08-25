Sonia Gandhi to Arun Jaitley's wife: He attracted friends across political spectrum

national

Sonia Gandhi said that Jaitley fought the cruel illness with "great courage and indomitable spirit till the end"

Sonia Gandhi writes to Arun Jaitley's wife: He attracted friends across the political spectrum. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Sangeeta Jaitley, Arun Jaitley's wife expressing grief over the demise stating that he attracted friends and admirers across the political spectrum. Sonia Gandhi stated that Arun Jaitley fought the cruel illness with "great courage and indomitable spirit till the end." "I am very sad to learn of the passing away of your beloved husband," Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi wrote in a letter to Sangeeta Jaitley.

He attracted friends across political spectrum: Sonia Gandhi writes to Arun Jaitley's wife



"Arun Jaitley was a person who attracted friends and admirers across the political spectrum and all walks of life," she added. According to news agency, ANI, Sonia Gandhi stated that the BJP leader had good communication skills and a sharp intellect which were evident in every "position he held" including his stints as Cabinet minister, Leader of Opposition and a Supreme Court advocate. Sonia Gandhi wrote, "Arun Jaitley fought his cruel illness with great courage till the end. His passing is all the more tragic because he was so young when he had so much more to contribute to national life."

"Words are of little consolation at this time of grief, but I wanted you, and your son and daughter to know that I share your pain. May Arun Ji find eternal peace," she wrote. Earlier on Saturday, Sonia Gandhi in a statement said that Arun Jaitley's contributions to public life will forever be remembered. The former Union minister, Arun Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday afternoon. He was 66. Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

