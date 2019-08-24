Rahul Gandhi condoles Arun Jaitley's demise

national

Arun Jaitley, 66, passed away on Saturday afternoon at All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was admitted since August 9, 2019

Indian politician and son of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, pays tribute during a memorial ceremony for the 75th birth anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in New Delhi on August 20, 2019. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away following a prolonged illness at AIIMS here.

"I am sorry to hear about Arun Jaitley's passing. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace," Gandhi tweeted.

I am sorry to hear about Mr Arun Jaitley's passing. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 24, 2019

Jaitley, 66, passed away on Saturday afternoon at All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was admitted since August 9. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness.

Earlier in the day, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed the government for not allowing a delegation of opposition parties to visit Kashmir, saying it indicated that the things in Valley are not normal. A delegation of 12 leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, was detained soon after it landed at the Srinagar airport. They were made to wait at the airport before they were sent back by another flight to Delhi. They landed back in Delhi around 6.45 p.m.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates