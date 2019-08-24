Nirmala Sitharaman: Arun Jaitley was a mentor and guide

national

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday after a prolonged illness. Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the hospital on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness

Arun Jaitley gestures as he talks at a press conference alongside Nirmala Sitaraman in New Delhi on August 30, 2014.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid rich tributes to her predecessor Arun Jaitley, on his demise on Saturday describing him as a mentor with matchless astuteness. In a tweet, Sitharaman said, "No words can describe the loss of Shri @arunjaitley. A mentor to many of us, a guide and moral support and strength. Have learnt so much from him. A fine large-hearted person. Always ready to help anyone/everyone. His intelligence, sagacity, astuteness have no match."

The veteran BJP leader served as the Finance Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous cabinet from 2014 to 2018. He was also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2009 to 2014.

During his stint in the Finance Ministry, Jaitley was instrumental in implementing the Goods and Service Tax (GST) aimed at streamlining India's indirect tax structure. It was also during Jaitley's tenure in November 2016 that the decision of demonetisation was taken.

