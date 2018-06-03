Kailash Kher meets Narendra Modi during Jakarta concert

"Modi sir asked me if the crowd enjoyed my concert. I sang Teri Deewani, Saiyaan, Agad Bamm Bamm, Kon Hai Wo and Jay Jaykara, and people danced along," says Kher.



Kailash Kher and Narendra Modi

Kailash Kher performed in Jakarta recently. His was the opening act at an event that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Modi sir asked me if the crowd enjoyed my concert. I sang Teri Deewani, Saiyaan, Agad Bamm Bamm, Kon Hai Wo and Jay Jaykara, and people danced along," says Kher.

Last year, he even performed in Tamenglong in Manipur for free to help its farmers. And he wants to contribute more as an artiste for the betterment of society.'

Has he ever thought of joining politics? "No, I haven't thought about it. Joining politics is very scary because, for politics, you need to deal with the mind. We (artistes) are people who think from the heart. (In politics) it's a fight for space and a particular status. I find it a little tough. We are emotional. So, I think politics is a tough job," Kailash told IANS here.

"I also think that if you want to do something good for mankind, then whatever you are, whoever you are, you can contribute. Just be sincere and honest," he added. Within the music space itself, the artiste, who has been in the industry for over a decade, is doing his bit by providing a platform for new acts. In 2017, he had launched two indie bands -- SurFira and Indie Routes. Kailash, the frontman of band Kailasa, was here last month for a performance by SurFira.

