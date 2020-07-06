Kailash Kher's Nayii Udaan goes online

Set to air online tomorrow, the fourth edition of Kailash Kher's Nayii Udaan will give a platform to aspiring and passionate singers to make a mark in the music industry. The first edition to stream online since its inception in 2017, the Voot show will be hosted by Raju Shrivastav.

Kher says, "The digital [medium] is attractive. But, the energy that is [palpable] in a live show is missing on this platform. The element of surprise, as well as the rush of adrenaline that a performer gets [during a live show], is also absent. But, we must change with time, and embrace [new methods]. We received amazing videos of contestants. The musicians who are working hard to get a platform, are indeed talented," he added of the show that aims to give an impetus to the Indian indie music scene.

Eager to give the young an opportunity to establish themselves, Kher says he has launched four bands via the platform. "We have empowered 25 musicians, and four lead singers. Some of them were previously engineers or HR professionals, and are now following their passion."

Roping in artistes pursuing Hindustani classical music, folk, Bollywood with ragas, and Nirgun (Sufi), Kher says the singer promoted by him will not be bound by contractual agreements. "Reality show [organisers promote] artistes and then bind them in agreements. These terms can make them frustrated. I will not do so, even though I will promote them, and lend my name to their shows so that they have an added value."

