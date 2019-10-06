Kajol and Rani Mukerji celebrate Durga Puja together and it's a treat for their fans

Scores of celebrities were spotted on Saturday, October 5, participating in the Durga Puja celebrations organised by the Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti in the city.

Rani Mukerji, who is all set to impress fans with her next, Mardaani 2, made a rare appearance where she spent some quality time with cousins Kajol and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Kajol even took to her Instagram account to share some pictures from the celebrations and they look visually stunning.

View this post on Instagram Wishing every one a very happy ashtami..... Jai Mata Di. A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) onOct 6, 2019 at 2:39am PDT

Apart from the two, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, along with filmmaker Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali, also visited the pandal to seek blessings from the deity.

Jaya could be seen performing the puja while seeking blessings from the idol of the goddess Durga.

Visiting the puja pandal was like recalling some old memories for Barfi fame director. "I have an old connection with this puja. I remember how I earlier used to spend a week here when it used to happen in Santa Cruz," Basu said while speaking to the media persons. "It brings back a lot of fond memories. We used to perform a skit here and rehearse here for all 8 days which used to be the best part of the festive month," he added.

For Imtiaz, the festival holds a strong significance in his life. It's like a homecoming for the Jab We Met filmmaker. "Coming to this Durga Puja is like an earthing circuit for me. This is my home and coming here every year is nothing less than homecoming. If I don't come here, then I feel incomplete," said the filmmaker.

