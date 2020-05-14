Kajol asks Bollywood celebrities to share their favourite 90s movies; Akshay Kumar's choice will surprise you

Bollywood celebrities went down memory lane recently to share the names of their favourite movies from the '90s with their fans. It began when Twitter India started an engagement challenge wherein actors had to mention their favourite movie of the '90s. They tweeted "First up, what's your favourite '90s movie? Respond with #90sLove #BackToThe90s or #90sNostalgia and tag five friends to continue the conversation."

The first celebrity to respond to this call was Kajol. She went for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Pyar To Hona Hi Tha. She tagged Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Tanisha and Karan Johar to do the same. "Love this @TwitterIndia. My favourite movies are 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' & 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and I’m tagging @ajaydevgn @aamir_khan @karanjohar @TanishaaMukerji @iamsrk Tell me yours! #90slove (sic)", she tweeted.

Her husband, Ajay Devgn took the challenge forward in his tweet and wrote, "So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove"

Akshay responded to Ajay's request by naming Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna as his picks.

Abhishek also replied in no time. He wrote, "Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the '90s would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove"

Isn't it interesting to know what the favourite '90s movies of your beloved celebrities are?

