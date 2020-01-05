Kajol: Not paying much attention to pay parity

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The debate on pay parity between men and women is a heated discussion in the West, and has been making waves in Bollywood too and met with mixed reviews. While some are of the opinion that remuneration must be equal, few argue that it should depend on the box office pull. During the promotions of her next, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol says that content consumption can reduce pay parity. "I don’t pay much attention to pay parity," says Kajol, who is regarded as one of the top actors in the industry. She adds, "I believe that it [wage gap] has to do with the economics of the industry."

However, she is quick to add that the audience and its viewing habits are changing. "Audience has been changing in the past few years. Slowly but surely, things are getting better. Filmmakers are making films on all kinds of subjects and they are working. The audience needs to let a women-oriented film earn Rs 200-300 crore." With women now headlining more projects, Kajol says the wheel is turning.

