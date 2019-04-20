Kajol pens emotional message for daughter Nysa on her birthday

bollywood

On Saturday, Kajol's daughter Nysa turned sweet 16 on Saturday, the actress had a special wish to share for her "heartbeat"

Kajol has time and again proved to be a doting mother. She is is extremely protective about their kids, and her love for her kids is evident enough. On Saturday, her daughter Nysa turned sweet 16 on Saturday, the actress had a special wish to share for her "heartbeat".

"Happy 16th birthday to my sweet sweet baby. I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don't think that will ever change. However old you grow, know that you will always be my heartbeat. Always," Kajol posted on Instagram along with a selfie with the birthday girl.

Kajol and Ajay also have an eight-year-old son named Yug.

Earlier this year, Nysa was targetted on social media. She was trolled for wearing a blue sweatshirt dress when clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The teenager was mercilessly trolled for the selection of her outfit.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the De De Pyaar De actor said: "She is just a 14-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren't visible and the kid got trolled for that," says Ajay in one breath, adding, "I don't know what kind of people these are and because of them we are paying the price. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone."

