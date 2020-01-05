Kajol shares a behind-the-scenes clip of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

A still from the BTS of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Kajol, who will be featuring opposite husband actor Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has just shared a behind the scenes video of the making of the movie.

The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the video and wrote, "Exemplary vision and the art of bringing a journey to life! Here's a glimpse of what went into creating the world of #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior.http://bit.ly/CreatingTheWorldOfTanhaji ...@ajaydevgn #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm"

The one-minute video features the director, Om Raut, talking about how Ajay Devgn gave his nod to the film without thinking twice about it. Ajay essays the role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, while the stunning Kajol portrays his wife, Savitribai.

Om Raut said: "In 2016 Mr Ajay Devgn came into my life, I sat down in front of him and discussed the film, the scale I want to make in... in a snap of a finger he was there as a rock-solid man."

The makes of Tanhaji have released a few songs from the film that have already created a buzz amongst the audience. The trailer of the film has garnered over 100 million views online. The upcoming movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020, and will clash with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak at the box office.

