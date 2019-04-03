Kajol wishes Ajay Devgn on his birthday in a hilarious post

bollywood

Here's how Kajol wished her husband Ajay Devgn on his 50th birthday

Ajay Devgn

As Ajay Devgn turned 50 on April 2, Kajol, who is known for her witty comments and amazing sense of humour, wished her "dauntingly serious" husband in a beyond adorable post, giving us major wife goals. Ajay, who is known for sporting a rather serious expression, was trolled by his wife. Taking to her Instagram account, Kajol posted a picture of the couple from their appearance on 'Koffee With Karan 6.'

"Happy birthday to my dashing debonair dauntingly serious husband. I just SERIOUSLY wish you a wonderful day and year ahead. And I SERIOUSLY think you're more awesome at 50:)," she captioned the post.

Despite his serious expression, Ajay is also known for pulling some hilarious pranks on his co-stars and his witty one-liners are also quite popular. In fact, he also won an Audi at the latest season of 'Koffee With Karan' for taking a dig at host Karan Johar during the rapid fire round. The doting husband did not spare Kajol either.

Apart from Kajol, many other actors including Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty, and Divya Dutta showered Ajay with love and wishes. Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and are proud parents to Nysa and Yug. Before their wedding, the couple co-starred in films like 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and 'Dil Kya Kare' to name a few.

The duo has also starred in films including 'Raju Chacha' and 'U Me Aur Hum'. The power couple will be next seen together in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.' Ajay recently produced 'Helicopter Eela', which featured Kajol in the lead role.

On the occasion of his 50th birthday, Ajay treated his fans with the trailer of his upcoming film 'De De Pyaar De'. The film also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Helmed by Akiv Ali, the film is being produced by Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar. 'De De Pyaar De' is slated to release on May 17 this year.

