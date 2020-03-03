Search

Kajol wishes sister Tanishaa Mukerji the whole world on her birthday!

Published: Mar 03, 2020, 16:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As Tanishaa Mukerji celebrates her birthday today, sister Kajol has a throwback picture and a lovely wish for her that is likely to give you sibling goals!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kajol
Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji's strong and solid bond is known to all. The sisters have now begun sharing their posts together on Instagram and Twitter. And because today is the little one's birthday, the big sister had to wish her on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a throwback picture and wrote- "Hey You..... Happy happy birthday you sweet girl. Wish you the world." (sic) This was followed by a lot of hearts.

Take a look:

And in case you've been following the One Two Three actress on Instagram, she had a fantastic and fun-filled birthday bash with friends and family. She posted a collage of some beautiful pictures and videos and wrote that it was a fun fun beginning to her birthday. Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

What a fun fun beginning to my birthday! Thank u @utropicanaresort_ for taking such good care of us ! #lovefeelingloved

A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) onMar 3, 2020 at 1:52am PST

That's not all, Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter account and announced the actress' next project named Code Name Abdul, which is all set to release on April 24, 2020! Take a look:

Tanishaa started her career in 2003 with the thriller Sssshhh and went on to do films like One Two Three, Sarkar, and Neal N Nikki. She also participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss.

