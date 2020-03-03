Kajol wishes sister Tanishaa Mukerji the whole world on her birthday!

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji's strong and solid bond is known to all. The sisters have now begun sharing their posts together on Instagram and Twitter. And because today is the little one's birthday, the big sister had to wish her on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a throwback picture and wrote- "Hey You..... Happy happy birthday you sweet girl. Wish you the world." (sic) This was followed by a lot of hearts.

Take a look:

And in case you've been following the One Two Three actress on Instagram, she had a fantastic and fun-filled birthday bash with friends and family. She posted a collage of some beautiful pictures and videos and wrote that it was a fun fun beginning to her birthday. Have a look right here:

That's not all, Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter account and announced the actress' next project named Code Name Abdul, which is all set to release on April 24, 2020! Take a look:

#TanishaaMukerji... First look poster of spy-thriller #CodeNameAbdul... Directed by Eshwar Gunturu... 24 April 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/dWMIPFQyyI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2020

Tanishaa started her career in 2003 with the thriller Sssshhh and went on to do films like One Two Three, Sarkar, and Neal N Nikki. She also participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates