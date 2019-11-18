Kajol's first look from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is out; and it looks promising

Just a day prior to dropping the much-anticipated trailer of his next 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', Ajay Devgn presented the first look of his reel and real wife Kajol who stars as Savitribai Malusare in the upcoming feature! Describing her as 'Tanhaji's support, Ajay on Monday put out a new poster of the film showcasing in a traditional Marathi avatar.

In a red saree, the actor is wearing a Marathi-style beaded nose pin, and similar beaded jewellery to complete her look.Perfecting her customary do is a dark red circular bindi on her forehead. While the poster introduces Kajol's character for the first time, it also features a man on his knees holding the Maratha flag erect. Savitribai Malusare - Tanhaji ke saahas ka sahara... aur unke bal ki shakti. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior in cinemas 10th January 2020. TANHAJI TRAILER TOMORROW," the 'Singham' star captioned.

Since last month, Ajay has kept fans on their toes by sharing posters and character looks of him and co-star Saif Ali Khan at frequent intervals. The 'Shivaay' actor will be seen as Taanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior of the Indian history who fought alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj is seen in the first glorious poster of the film.

Saif is playing antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official working for Mughal emperor. The two are all set to share screen space in the Om Raut-directorial almost after 12 years. They were last seen together in the 2006 hit film 'Omkara'. It is being produced by Ajay with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit big screens this year but will now release next year on January 10.

