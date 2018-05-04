Kal Penn bonded with driver over 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'

Indian-American actor Kal Penn says he bonded with his cab driver over the Indian TV show "Saath Nibhana Saathiya". "Bonded with my Lyft driver over Saath Nibhana Saathiya, so the night is complete," Penn tweeted on Friday



Kal Penn

The actor is currently in New Jersey for a shoot. "Filming in NJ today, so had to get some White Castle impossible sliders," he wrote alongside a photograph of himself and the crew. Penn is known for films like "The Namesake", "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle", "Epic Movie" and "Dude, Where's the Party?" among many others.

