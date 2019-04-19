Kalank Box Office Collection Day 2: Film sees huge drop with Rs 11.45 crore

bollywood

With its huge star cast and larger than life feel, Kalank emerged as the highest opener of the year, minting Rs. 21.60 crore on the first day of release. However, its Day 2, being a usual working day, the film witnessed a drop.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a still from the movie Kalank

Kalank witnessed a considerable drop on day 2 at the Box Office. Raking in Rs 11.45 crore on Thursday, Kalank box office collection stands at Rs 32.51 crore. Today, being a holiday across the country due to Good Friday, a jump is expected in collections.

With its huge star cast and larger than life feel, Kalank emerged as the highest opener of the year, minting Rs. 21.60 crore on the first day of release. However, its Day 2, being a usual working day, the film witnessed a drop.

While Kalank is on the top of the list of four biggest openers of this year, the other three are Kesari (Rs 21.06 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore).

While Kalank's Day 1 collections should be the reason enough for director Abhishek Varman to cheer, trade expert Amod Mehra says that the multi-starrer - given its stellar cast and the pre-release hype - was expected to perform better.

Also Read: Kalank movie review in memes: Netizens have a field day with the movie

"The collections aren't up to the mark as you don't expect such an ordinary opening for a film that boasts of such big stars. Though there was much interest around the Varun-Alia jodi as well as Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit [Nene], it doesn't seem to have translated into numbers. Since it is a long weekend, the film will be able to recover its cost, but the weekdays will be the real test," he says.

While the period drama's big budget may be a hindrance, Kalank has the advantage of an extended weekend.

Set in pre-independent India, the film was envisioned by Late Yash Johar. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, 'Kalank' is Alia and Varun's fourth collaboration after 'Student of the Year', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Kalank hit the screens on April 17.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan: I'm not scared of failure

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates