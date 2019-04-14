Kalank: Set off on a musical journey will the film's melodious soundtrack

bollywood

The makers of Kalank have released five songs from the movie. The music of the film will take you on a lovely ride and make you want to listen to the songs on loop

A still from the song Aira Gaira

Kalank, a love saga set in the 1940s, effortlessly delves into the lives of the film's primary characters - Varun as Zafar, Alia as Roop, Sonakshi as Satya, Aditya as Dev Chaudhry, Madhuri Dixit-Nene as Bahaar Begum, and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry. Ahead of the film's release on April 17, the makers have released five songs from the movie's soundtrack that you'll want to listen to on loop.

Ghar More Pardesiya

The visuals in Ghar More Pardesiya are simply delightful. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade, the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, while its music has been composed by Pritam. The song has been choreographed by Remo D'souza and Alia Bhatt is seen performing Kathak in it.

First Class

Set in Hira Mandi, First Class features nuances of Varun's character from the film. The song, starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and choreographed by Remo D'Souza, and was shot over a period of four-five days with a few days of rehearsals.

Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai

Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai gives us glimpses into the lives of Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur-Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt-Madhuri Dixit's characters. The song is quite intense and is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, while Arijit Singh has lent his vocals to it.

Tabah Ho Gaye

Madhuri Dixit-Nene has wowed the audience once again with her dancing skills in the song Tabah Ho Gaye. The actress is seen sharing her feelings through this lyrical Indian dance, leaving the audience in awe.

Aira Gaira

Another dance number, Aira Gaira features Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. It's a foot-tapping song that has a rustic feel to it.

Watch the Kalank trailer here:

