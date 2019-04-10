Madhuri Dixit-Nene: Kalank song needed Sarojji

bollywood

Madhuri Dixit-Nene in the song

You needed a Saroj Khan to add flair to this song," begins Madhuri Dixit-Nene about her dance number, Tabah Ho Gaye, from Kalank that dropped yesterday. The sublime choreography on display proves that the actor and veteran choreographer is a force to reckon with, even today.

Having given Bollywood memorable dance pieces in Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta, 1991) and Maar Daala (Devdas, 2002), among others, Dixit admits having spoken to producer Karan Johar to rope in her favourite choreographer for the track. "It's a beautiful collaboration between Remo D'Souza and Sarojji."



Saroj Khan

For the trained dancer, it was sheer joy to incorporate all chakras of Kathak in a mainstream number. However, Dixit says the piece was envisioned in such a manner that it lay as much emphasis on expressions as on the moves.

"This song has a lot of solo long shots. That posed a challenge. We shot it over three days in Chitrakoot." The actor is aware of parallels being drawn with her Chandramukhi act in Devdas. "Chandramukhi was unabashed; she wore her heart on her sleeve. But Bahar [Begum, her character in Kalank] is reticent and inhibited. Her dance has to reflect that. She expresses more through her eyes than her body language."

