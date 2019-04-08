Kalank song: Here's a glimpse of Madhuri Dixit-Nene from Tabah Ho Gaye

bollywood

Kalank makers are all set to release 'Tabah Ho Gaye' featuring none other than, iconic Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit

The multi-starrer 'Kalank' has been hogging limelight ever since its inception and the makers of the film sure know how to keep the audience on their toes for the much-awaited period drama. After releasing 'Ghar More Pardesiya' that showed an all-new side of Alia Bhatt showcasing some beautiful Kathak moves, 'First Class' featuring Varun Dhawan, who took the internet by storm with his killer dance moves and the soulful 'Kalank' title track, the makers are all set to release 'Tabah Ho Gaye' featuring none other than, iconic Madhuri Dixit!

The film's producer Karan Johar shared a still from the upcoming song, which instantly reminded us of Madhuri's hit song 'Maar Dala' from 'Devdas'. In the glimpse, Madhuri is giving us major 'Chandramukhi' vibes and looks absolutely stunning in an orange Anarkali suit, doing her trademark pose. KJo along with the picture shared a heartfelt note for Madhuri, saying she made Kalank "special" for him.

"It has been an honour knowing and working with @madhuridixitnene #kalank will be special to me for various reasons but one of the most special reasons was that it was our @dharmamovies first major collaboration with Madhuri ....her song will be released tomorrow #tabahhogaye and I can't wait to share it with all the Madhuri fans worldwide ...me being a big fan myself! Watch this space guys....day after the 9th of April the song will be yours, [sic]" KJo wrote alongside the picture.

Meanwhile, Alia, who co-stars with Madhuri in the film shared the same picture on her Twitter handle and called 'Tabah Ho Gaye' one of her "favourite songs" from the 'Kalank' album.

"One of my favourite songs from the #Kalank album...for obvious reasons!!! Tabah Ho Gaye is out soon," Alia tweeted. As per media reports, Madhuri replaced Sridevi in the film. Madhuri was roped in after Sridevi's death last year.

The film's teaser was unveiled last month and it is sure to leave you spellbound with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score.

With a star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in the 1940s India, is definitely going to take you on an unforgettable journey.

The period drama was originally conceptualised about 15 years ago by Late Yash Johar and his son Karan Johar. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is slated to be released on April 17.

