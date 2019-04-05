Sanjay Dutt on working with Madhuri Dixit: So much has gone past, people have matured

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt speaks about how he is choosing characters his age and collaborating with Madhuri Dixit after 21 years. Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit share history

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in Kalank.

Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank. The actor plays the role of Balraj Chaudhary in the period drama that also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Talking about his role in the film, Sanjay Dutt says, "Balraj Chaudhary is a great character. He's very important to the narrative. The film is basically a love story that involves Varun, Alia and Aditya. However, Balraj is significant because the story revolves around his family. I've also moved in the right direction and have started playing characters that are more commensurate with my age and the way I am now. I guess, after completing the jail term I had to change my approach and choices."

He also talks about collaborating with Madhuri Dixit after a long time and says, "Yes, working with her is a pleasure. Madhuri is such a great actor. I've done many films with her, I can't even recall in one go. So, to work with her again in that one scene that we did together in Kalank was amazing. She's got that command as an actor. It's a pleasure to share screen space with her after so many years. So much has gone past, people have matured. She herself comes across as such a matured actor."

Kalank also stars Kunal Kemmu in a pivotal role. However, not much has been revealed about his character. The film has two special dance numbers, which will see Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon showing their dance moves. Kalank is a period drama set in the 1940s with love story as its main plot. The film releases on April 17, 2019.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt's character in Kalank has a Sunil Dutt connection; Find out what

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates