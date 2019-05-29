Kalina Zone 'B' crowned champs

cricket

Kalina Zone 'B' team emerged champions of the 29th Kalpesh Govind Koli tournament, a Mumbai Cricket Association's U-16 selection competition held at Dadkar Maidan, Matunga recently.

Angrish, Shashwat shine

The Kalina outfit defeated Ghatkopar Zone 'A' side by virtue of the first innings lead. Batting first, the Kalina team's opener Angrish Raghuvanshi (106) and No. 4 Shashwat Jhunjhunwala (114) built a strong foundation, stitching a 169-run partnership for the third wicket.

In reply to Kalina's 322-9 declared, the Ghatkopar team were bowled out for 271. Abhinav Singh (87) and Prem Naik (60) were the main contributors for the losing side. For the winners, left-arm spinners Zenith Sachdev and Aayush Jethwa claimed four and three wickets respectively.

Umpires honoured

Meanwhile, a group of umpires organised for a trophy in the memory of the late MG Patwardhan to be presented to the two umpires who officiated the final — Manish Patel and Raviraj Shetty. The officials also received a cash prize of Rs 3000.

