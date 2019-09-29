Kalki Koechlin all set to embrace motherhood, spills the beans on her pregnancy

What an absolutely memorable year 2019 is turning out to be for actor Kalki Koechlin, both professionally and personally. On the work front, her film, the Zoya Akhtar-directorial Gully Boy, was a massive critical and commercial success and is now officially India's entry to the Oscars 2020. On the personal level, the actress revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times' HT Brunch that she's five months pregnant with boyfriend Guy Hershberg and is soon expecting their first child.

Talking about her opinions on motherhood and how they have changed over the years, the actor says, "I don't know when my notions began to change, but I knew that after the breakup of my marriage with Anurag [Kashyap, film director], I had come to revisit many ideas. Motherhood began with my brother, who is much younger than I am. I remember watching him come home from school one day, he must have been seven or eight, and with a project on climate change and thinking 'this is such a renewal of innocence'. Children take us back to the basics; remind us of what is important. Also, just wanting to experience pregnancy, of feeling this life grows inside you."

And what kind of a parent does she aspire or expect to be? "I know that I want to be an engaged parent. My concern is to connect with my child, not to have a particular rule, or expectation. I've chosen a name that works for either gender or that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have," she says.

The couple doesn't seem to be in any hurry to tie the knot and are letting the relationship evolve with time. This is the time for both of them to divert all their energies and attention to someone who's all set to become the newest member of the family and not ponder much about the reactions on social media.

Koechlin, in fact, has a take on it, "My superpower is disconnecting. Media, social media is useful for my work. I am not anti-connection. I have just stopped reacting to what is not relevant to me." She also reveals she plans to travel to Goa by the end of the year and prepare for a natural water birth for her child at a local naturalist birth centre.

On the work front, Koechlin has just finished shooting for a Tamil episodic film for Netflix directed by Vignesh Shivan, and then she has to complete season 2 of My Indian Life, the podcast for BBC.

