Kalki Koechlin and daughter Sappho shine brighter than the sun in this photo!

Kalki Koechlin gave birth to a baby girl in February this year. The actress and her partner named their daughter Sappho. Kalki had announced in September last year that she was expecting a child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

In an exclusive interview with mid-day, the actress shared. "This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn't feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body," Koechlin said, adding that her maternal instinct soon kicked in. "When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited."

Now, however, Kalki and her baby are inseparable! The actress recently shared a photo of herself with Sappho that is sure to bring a big smile to your face. Commemorating Breastfeeding Week, Kalki wrote, "6 months of exclusive breastfeeding today! Phew *brow wipe* Happy breastfeeding week to all those who've trudged through this rough and beautiful road."

Several of Kalki's fans and friends on social media soon started commenting on the cute post. One of them wrote, "Awwwww my Gawwd" while actress Sayani Gupta commented, "Olleeee pupushwariii! Ohhh.. I am coming over right now to play with her!" and yet another Instagram user said, "adorbs. Happy 6 months x".

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Gully Boy opened in cinemas on February 14, 2019, to rave reviews and staggering box office collections, raking over Rs 139 crore at the box office.

