Kalki Koechlin's pet Kiara and toddler Sappho share territories, actress posts an adorable picture!

Kalki Koechlin's pet dog Kiara has to share her territory with the actor's three-month-old daughter Sappho. Kiara is particularly fond of one corner of the house. Now, that has become Sappho's area as well. Koechlin posted their picture and asked, "Who rules the floor?" Sappho in her branded Van Gogh diapers or the pooch? We guess both.

Commenting on the posts were a lot of her friends and colleagues from the industry. Nitya Mehra dropped one of the early comments and wrote- "Oh gorgeous Sappho and kiara sending you all our love . Can’t wait for babies to meet. Big kiss." (sic) Sayani Gupta wrote- "Aiyooooo." (sic) And this is what Abhay Deol had to say- "So precious!!!" (sic)



View this post on Instagram Who's floor is it anyway? #sharingterritories #Sappho #Kiara A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) onMay 15, 2020 at 4:34am PDT

Kalki recently welcomed motherhood and ever since then, keeps sharing some adorable and unmissable pictures of her munchkin and we are happy to have another toddler in Tinsel Town that we can smile looking at with affection and love!

