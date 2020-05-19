Search

Kalki Koechlin's pet Kiara and toddler Sappho share territories, actress posts an adorable picture!

Updated: May 19, 2020, 07:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Who's floor is it anyway? Kalki Koechlin asks a funny question as she shares a picture of her pet Kiara and toddler Sappho and it's a must-see!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kalki Koechlin
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin's pet dog Kiara has to share her territory with the actor's three-month-old daughter Sappho. Kiara is particularly fond of one corner of the house. Now, that has become Sappho's area as well. Koechlin posted their picture and asked, "Who rules the floor?" Sappho in her branded Van Gogh diapers or the pooch? We guess both.

Commenting on the posts were a lot of her friends and colleagues from the industry. Nitya Mehra dropped one of the early comments and wrote- "Oh gorgeous Sappho and kiara sending you all our love . Can’t wait for babies to meet. Big kiss." (sic) Sayani Gupta wrote- "Aiyooooo." (sic) And this is what Abhay Deol had to say- "So precious!!!" (sic)

Kalki recently welcomed motherhood and ever since then, keeps sharing some adorable and unmissable pictures of her munchkin and we are happy to have another toddler in Tinsel Town that we can smile looking at with affection and love!

