Kalla Sohna Nai song: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana make for a cute couple!

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana made waves with their romance inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. While Himanshi was dating someone else at the time, Asim still made sure she knew how he felt about her. Once Himanshi was out of the BB13 house, life happened and she broke it off with the guy she was dating. Cut to today, Asim and Himanshi are very much together, and their fans couldn't be happier for them.

News of Asim and Himanshi's music video, too, made a lot of buzz amongst their fans. And now that the video is finally out, we can't keep calm!

Check out the video of Kalla Sohna Nai below:

Sung by Neha Kakkar, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Babbu and the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal.

Kalla Sohna Nai is a video that shows the cute little 'nokjhok' and expectations between couples, and how in the end, if the love is true, everything turns out just fine. Asim can be seen feeding a lot of people in the video, but all in all, it sure is a fun watch!

Speaking of Asim and Himanshi's relationship, recently Himanshi spoke to a publication about it and meeting Asim's parents. She shared, "I met them (his parents), it was a great experience. It was only because of the show - everyone feels people are fake inside, isliye woh itna confusion aur miscommunication ho raha tha (this is why there was so much confusion and miscommunication). Jab tak aap bahar aake baat nahi karte, tab tak cheezein clear nahi hoti (Until you come out and talk about it, things can't be clarified). Now, it's all good."

