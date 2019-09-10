Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's ex-mayor declared dead

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's Ex-Mayor Smt Kalyani Patil Died due to swine flu. She was admitted in Jupiter hospital since last few days and on Tuesday she was declared dead.

S Jupiter Hospital officials said Thane's Mrs Kalyani Patil was brought to Jupiter Hospital on August 14, 2019, with respiratory failure due to pneumonia. She was diagnosed with H1N1 infection. Her condition was critical due to pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) affecting her lungs. She was kept in a negative pressure room in the ICU and was on ventilator support throughout her treatment. She was managed by a team of chest specialists, intensive care specialists and nephrologists. Despite all efforts as per medical protocols, she succumbed to her illness due to multi-organ failure and septic shock with ARDS on the afternoon of September 10, 2019.

