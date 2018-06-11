Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroop 2 to release on August 10

Its trailer is to be launched later on Monday. Aamir Khan will digitally launch the Hindi trailer, while Shruti Haasan will do it for the Tamil Version and NTR Jr for the Telugu dubbed version

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroop 2, a sequel to his 2013 movie Vishwaroopam, will hit the screens on August 10.

The release date of the movie, directed, produced and written by Kamal Hassan, was announced via a statement on Monday.

Kamal, who is now active in the political arena, is also acting as the protagonist of the film.

The Hindi version of this bilingual will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment. The Tamil version and the Telugu dubbed version is produced by Raajkamal Films International for Aascar Films Pvt Ltd.

Its trailer is to be launched later on Monday. Aamir Khan will digitally launch the Hindi trailer, while Shruti Haasan will do it for the Tamil Version and NTR Jr for the Telugu dubbed version. The film, written and directed by Kamal Haasan, also stars Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapur in key roles. Vishwaroopam 2 is said to be racier and that it will appeal to the audiences more than the prequel did.

