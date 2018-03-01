Kamala mills fire: Cops file 2.7 thousand-page chargesheet against 12 accused

Two months after the devastating fire at Kamala Mills, the NM Joshi police on Wednesday filed a 2,700-page chargesheet in the case against 12 accused, at the Bhoiwada court



The fire began in Mojo's Bistro and later spread to 1Above pub. File Pic

Two months after the devastating fire at Kamala Mills, the NM Joshi police on Wednesday filed a 2,700-page chargesheet in the case against 12 accused, at the Bhoiwada court. Cops have now sought permission to name government employees arrested in the case.

Confirming the development, S Jaykumar, additional commissioner (central) said, "The chargesheet has been filed in connection with the case. A supplementary chargesheet will be filed later for the remaining accused". According to sources, the chargesheet against fire brigade official Rajendra Patil will be submitted after it is sanctioned from a government authority. As per the rules, a chargesheet cannot be filed against a government servant without being sanctioned by the government. The chargesheet includes the testimony of 261 witnesses.

However, on Wednesday evening, NM Joshi cops arrested two more BMC officials in connection with case. They are Dinesh Mahale, sub engineer (G-South ward) and Sandeep Shinde, assistant divisional fire officer (Worli division). Both the accused will be produced in the Bhoiwada court today.

The fire, which began in Mojo's Bistro on December 28 and later spread to 1Above pub, killed 14 and injured 19. During investigation, cops found out that the owner of Mojo's had not complied with fire safety regulations, which led to the fire and subsequent casualties.

