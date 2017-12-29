Kamala Mills fire: Woman suffocates to death in the restaurant washroom

The 31-year-old Juhu resident had been partying with her some friends at Mojo, who had recently flown in from the US, when tra­g­edy struck the Kamala Mills restaurant

Restaurants and bars on the top floor of the Kamala Mills building gutted in the midnight blaze

"I am in the bathroom... I will come out in five minutes. I am fine, don't worry," these were Prachi Khetani's last words to her friends over a phone call. The 31-year-old Juhu resident had been partying with her some friends at Mojo, who had recently flown in from the US, when tra­g­edy struck the Kamala Mills restaurant. While all her friends were successful in getting away from the inferno, Prachi, who had been hiding inside the restaurant's washroom, suffocated to death.

Prachi's friend Sanjay Mehra said, "When the place caught fire, we all rushed down, but Prachi went inside the bathroom to escape the blaze. When we stepped outside the building, Prachi called us to say she would join us in a few minutes, but she never came down." Mehra said that they kept calling her number only to find it unreachable.

