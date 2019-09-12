Kamya Panjabi finds love once again; set to get married next year

Television's popular actress Kamya Panjabi has found love, again. The actress, who is currently seen in the renowned show, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors, is all set to take the plunge. Kamya is currently in a relationship with Shalabh Dang, who is a resident of Delhi, and belongs to the healthcare industry. The duo is all set to get married next year.

Revealing about the marriage details, Kamya Panjabi told Bombay Times, "I will be a married woman by this time next year (laughs!). I contacted Shalabh in February after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. We got chatting and in a month-and-a-half, he proposed marriage."

Adding further, the 40-year-old actress said that getting into a marital relationship once again was difficult for her. "Tying the knot again was a huge deal for me and hence, I took my time to think about it. Following a failed marriage and a few heartbreaks, I had almost turned averse to the idea of tying the knot and falling in love," she said.

View this post on Instagram Blessed ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»âÂ¤ï¸Â @shalabhdang A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) onSep 8, 2019 at 10:48pm PDT

Kamya continued saying how she went against the idea of marriage because of her broken relationships in the past. She told the publication, "In fact, there came a point when main shaadi ke khilaaf ho gayi thi. But Shalabh has made me believe in love and the institution of marriage again. I am like a 16-year-old girl now, madly in love with him."

Kamya Panjabi was earlier married to light designer Bunty Negi with whom she has a daughter. Another report claims that Shalabh Dang has a 10-year-old son from his previous marriage. After this, the actress, who is known to speak her mind, was in a serious relationship with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Karan Patel.

However, the sudden announcement of Karan getting married to Ankita Bhargava in 2015 left Panjabi heartbroken and devastated. Back then, a source had told mid-day, "Kamya has been crying buckets. She has been telling her close buddies how Karan cheated on her. It has left her devastated. Kamya tried her best to salvage the situation, but Karan was in no mood to listen and turned abusive."

On the other hand, Shalabh Dang's Instagram account is filled with Kamya and her daughter's pictures. On August 13, he posted a beautiful birthday wish for his ladylove, along with her photographs with the customised cake.

Kamya also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with Shalabh and shared a photograph on her social media account. Congratulations, Kamya!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates