Kamya Panjabi gets engaged to Shalabh Dang and we are waiting for the wedding bells now!

It's indeed raining weddings and engagements in Tinsel Town. By the time 2020 ends, it will be hard to keep a track on the exact number but let's talk about the latest one to happen very soon. Actor Kamya Panjabi, the former Bigg Boss contestant, has exchanged rings with her beau Shalabh Dang.

Taking to her Instagram account, she has shared some gorgeous pictures that are all about love. Be it the caption or the hashtags or the expressions on their faces, it's all about love and heart.

Sharing as many as eight pictures, where we see the couple flaunting their rings, celebrating the moment, and taking the blessings in the Gurudwara, it seems an unbreakable bond has been formed. Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram #shubhmangalkasha #sagai @theglamweddingofficial @shalabhdang âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) onFeb 8, 2020 at 9:30am PST

She also shared a video made by The Glam Wedding and don't miss this either:

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â #shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang @theglamweddingofficial âÂ¤ï¸Â #sagai A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) onFeb 8, 2020 at 7:51pm PST

And talking about The Glam Wedding, it shared some lovely pictures of the couple where they could be flashing their happiness on the auspicious occasion. They captioned it- Here We are Our next celebrity Wedding with Popular Actress Kamya Panjabi got engaged to beau Shalabh Dang:

And recently, Panjabi's friends threw a bachelorette party for the actress that was brimming with style and aura. Well, now let's see when does the adorable couple tie the knot!

