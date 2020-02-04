Kamya Punjabi's bachelorette party was a wild affair indeed; see photos!

Television actress Kamya Punjabi is all set to wed beau Shalabh Dang on February 10. As the wedding date approaches, the actress was surprised with a fun bachelorette party by her close friends. The actress posted some pictures from the party on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you my lovelies for the wonderful surprise. Thank you for making me feel so special. yes yes Meri Shaadi hai" Swipe to see more pictures!

Kamya Punjabi looked stunning in her red skirt and strappy black top. The actress paired her outfit with a statement neckpiece and funky sneakers.

Kamya looks like she had tons of fun with her besties, and all of them looked ready to party. The bridal party all wore skirts and held funny/suggestive placards while they posed for photos with the bride-to-be.

Recently, Kamya had shared a glimpse of her wedding invite on social media. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram Ganapati Bappa Moryaa â¤ï¸ #ShubhMangalKaSha â¤ï¸ @shalabhdang A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) onJan 18, 2020 at 2:40am PST

Kamya Punjabi met husband-to-be Shalabh Dang through a friend. She shared, "I contacted Shalabh in February after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. We got chatting and in a month-and-a-half, he proposed marriage."

