TV actress Kamya Punjabi shares a glimpse of her wedding invite; watch video

Published: Jan 19, 2020, 14:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kamya Punjabi is all set to tie the knot with beau Shalabh Dang and has shared a glimpse of her wedding card with her fans and friends on social media.

Shalabh Dang and Kamya Punjabi. Picture/Kamya's Instagram account
TV actress Kamya Punjabi known for shows like Shakti, Tu Aashqui, and Doli Armaano Ki, is all set to get hitched with beau Shalabh Dang. Kamya was also a contestant on Bigg Boss. The actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her wedding card with her fans and friends. Kamya is getting married to beau Shalabh Dang, who is from the healthcare industry.

Kamya Punjabi captioned the boomerang video of the invite: "Ganpati Bappa Moryaa #ShubhMangalKaSha"

 
 
 
Ganapati Bappa Moryaa â¤ï¸ #ShubhMangalKaSha â¤ï¸ @shalabhdang

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) onJan 18, 2020 at 2:40am PST

Kamya Panjabi had shared in an interview, "I will be a married woman by this time next year (laughs!). I contacted Shalabh in February after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. We got chatting and in a month-and-a-half, he proposed marriage."

The wedding card clip has over 18000 likes on Instagram. Many of her friends from the industry congratulated her. Gauhar Khan wrote: Congratulations. Kavita Kaushik sent heart emojis. Suchitra Pillai commented: yayy! while groom-to-be Shalabh himself wrote, "Here we start. KaSha @panjabikamya"

Kamya had earlier shared her wedding date on Twitter with her fans. She had shared a loved-up picture with Shalabh and wrote, "So here I m with my fav picture with my fav man @iamshalabhdang announcing my fav date #10thFeb2020 Bless Us for this New Journey New Beginnings."

