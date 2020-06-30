Kamya Panjabi on break-up with Karan Patel: I was into depression, undergoing counseling

Romance and break-ups are an inevitable part of the entertainment industry. A lot of relationships have translated into marriages, a lot haven't. Talking to Times of India, television star Kamya Panjabi has spoken about her break-up with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel and how she went into depression post their separation.

Speaking to the daily, she said, "Frankly after Karan, it took me two-and-a-half years to get back to a normal life. It is after two-and-a-half years that I started loving my life, I'm was eating, sleeping on time, talking to my friends, and going to work and coming back. It took me two and a half years."

She added, "I was into depression. I was undergoing counselling and there were lots of things happening." The actress is now happily married to Shalabh Dang, the duo tied the knot in February this year and right from the Sangeet ceremony to the Mehendi ceremony to their wedding, everything about the event was filled with grandeur.

Panjabi has always been a successful television star and now a new journey awaits her as she has turned producer with the short film, Why Not Daughters? The short film talks about the discrimination that happens between a girl and a boy child in the country even today.

Talking about it, the actress spoke, "Every person should watch this film, I am not saying this because I have produced this film. The film is about the mentality of people who differentiate between a girl and a boy child. It is everywhere in small towns and even in big cities. I have seen people around me telling their girls that you cannot talk like this because you are a girl. Talk softly you are a girl, don't do this, don't do that."

