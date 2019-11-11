Kamya Panjabi reacts to people questioning her marriage with Shalabh Dang

TV actress Kamya Panjabi has found love again and the lucky man is Delhi-based Shalabh Dang who is from the healthcare industry. Buzz is that the couple is all set to tie the knot very soon! Kamya Panjabi shared in an interview, "I will be a married woman by this time next year (laughs!). I contacted Shalabh in February after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. We got chatting and in a month-and-a-half, he proposed marriage."

There are certain people, however, who still question Kamya about her marriage. The actress, who has a 10-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, still has to field unfeeling and unwarranted comments. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Kamya said, "When people tell me 'oh, he (Shalabh) is ready to accept you, that's so nice', I feel like 'excuse me, what do you mean by ready to accept?' Just because I'm divorced and a single parent, does that mean I lack something or I'm not good enough?"

While the actress has confirmed that she will indeed be getting married to Shalabh, she hasn't revealed any more details yet. "I can't disclose the date and all, but the planning is on. There is a lot of excitement and I've already told my friends to be ready to pamper me on my wedding," Kamya shares.

Recently, on Shalabh Dang's birthday, Kamya had shared a loved-up post on Instagram wishing the birthday boy. She had written, "Hey you! You know I'm the kinda woman who always had her own back, sometimes I did not want to despite doing it very well but mostly because no hand was as capable and stronger than the one wrapped around me today, Hey you! Thank you for coming into this world, thank you for being born and I'm now absolutely sure that you did it for me, let me tell you on your Birthday what you mean to me but that won’t be on insta so for here I wish you a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY KING."

