Kamya Panjabi wishes Shalabh Dang happy birthday; calls him her 'king'

Kamya Panjabi, known for her roles in TV shows like Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and others, is dating Delhi-based Shalabh Dang who is from the healthcare industry.

Apparently, Kamya and Shalabh are all set to tie the knot in 2020! Revealing her wedding details, Kamya Panjabi shared in an interview, "I will be a married woman by this time next year (laughs!). I contacted Shalabh in February after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. We got chatting and in a month-and-a-half, he proposed marriage."

It being Dang's birthday, Kamya shared a loved-up post on Instagram that features the couple hanging by the beach. The TV actress captioned the post: "Hey you! You know I'm the kinda woman who always had her own back, sometimes I did not want to despite doing it very well but mostly because no hand was as capable and stronger than the one wrapped around me today, Hey you! Thank you for coming into this world, thank you for being born and I'm now absolutely sure that you did it for me, let me tell you on your Birthday what you mean to me but that won’t be on insta so for here I wish you a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY KING"

Shalabh Dang responded to Kamya's post with a sweet comment. He wrote, "Thank you so much, my Queen, you made my day, my year and my life thank you for making me feel so special at this stage of my life. You mean the world to me."

Kamya Panjabi was previously married to Bunty Negi with whom she has a daughter. According to reports, Shalabh Dang has a 10-year-old son from his previous marriage. Kamya, who is known to speak her mind, was in a serious relationship with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Karan Patel.

