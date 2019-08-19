Kanga League: Sarfaraz Khan slams ton for Payyade Sports Club

cricket

Sarfaraz Khan

Former India under-19 batsman Sarfaraz Khan slammed an unbeaten century for Payade Sports Club against Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG) on Day Four of the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League 'A' division yesterday.

The first two days of the league were washed out while most games were ruined due to the weather on August 15.

Sarfaraz, who represented Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League last year, scored 101 out of Payade SC's 168-5 declared. Hosts SPG in reply were bowled out for 102 with pacer Minad Manjrekar and left-arm spinner Vishal Dabholkar claiming four wickets apiece to help Payade SC win on the first innings.

In another premier division game, India junior Arjun Tendulkar's 3-38 went in vain as Parel Sporting Club lost to Parkophene Cricketers on first innings. Parel were bowled out for 72 after which Parkophene scored 81-7 declared thanks to Prasad Pawar's 51 not out.

