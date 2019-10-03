Kanga League: Teen Vedprakash cracks quick ton

New Hindu CC batsman Vedprakash Jaiswal, 16, hit a quickfire unbeaten 102 off just 59 balls (11x4, 4x6) against Jolly Cricketers at Islam Gymkhana in the 'D' Division of the Dr HD Kanga League yesterday.

Jaiswal was well-supported by Pratik Patil, who scored 87. In reply to Jolly's 118 all out, New Hindu scored 202 for one declared. "I was very upset when I did not make it to the Mumbai U-19 squad for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.



"Today, I was not thinking about scoring a hundred. My aim was to play a big knock," Vedprakash told mid-day. "Last year, I played a few Kanga League games in the 'F' division but hardly got any runs. This was my first match in the 'D' division. The bowling attack was good, but the pitch was even better to bat and I really enjoyed batting on it," said Vedprakash, who hit a huge six that landed on the railway tracks. Vedprakash, who has hit four double centuries in the U-14 Giles Shield, credited coach Jwala Singh for the change in his mindset.

