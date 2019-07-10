Kangana-journo feud: Balaji Telefilms issues apology to Entertainment Journalists' Guild

bollywood

After the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India demanded a written apology to condemn the incident, Ekta Kapoor's production house, Balaji Telefilms has issued a statement

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut.

Ekta Kapoor's production house, Balaji Telefilms has issued an apology to the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India for the incident that took place on July 7, 2019, at The Wakhra Swag song launch from Judgementall Hai Kya. At the song launch event, a PTI journalist directed a question at Kangana. Even before he could complete his question, the actress lambasted at him for bashing her last release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The verbal vendetta blew out of proportion, post which, the entertainment journalists' expected an apology from Kangana Ranaut. Things didn't stop here, the spat turned ugly when her sister-cum-manager Rangoli Chandel made it clear that they weren't receiving any apology from Ranaut along with a series of tweets. The Guild later spoke to Ekta Kapoor, the producer of Judgementall Hai Kya to seek justice. The Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India issued a letter to Ekta Kapoor demanding an apology for the incident, to which, she agreed.

Here's the official statement issued by Ekta's Balaji Telefilms:

To whomsoever it may concern:

A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya's actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film’s song launch event on July 7th, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn.

While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident.

We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments.

Our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya releases on July 26th and we urge the media to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film.

Meanwhile, the reporters have decided to take forth the promotional work with co-actor Rajkummar Rao only. The film, Judgementall Hai Kya, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Amyra Dastur is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

