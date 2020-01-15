Kangana Ranaut adds another feather to her cap, inaugurates her own studio

Bollywood's queen, Kangana Ranaut has inaugurated her production house Manikarnika Films.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter on Wednesday, where she shared two photographs from the puja ceremony.

"Today we inaugurated Kangana's studio, Manikarnika films... Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy," Rangoli captioned the image.

On the work front, the 32-year-old actress will next be seen in Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player. The film also stars Richa Chadha.

