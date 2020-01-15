Search

Kangana Ranaut adds another feather to her cap, inaugurates her own studio

Updated: Jan 15, 2020, 14:59 IST | IANS | Mumbai

After becoming an actor and a director, Kangana Ranaut now becomes a proud owner of a beautiful studio and the pictures cannot be missed!

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Rangoli Chandel
Bollywood's queen, Kangana Ranaut has inaugurated her production house Manikarnika Films.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter on Wednesday, where she shared two photographs from the puja ceremony.

"Today we inaugurated Kangana's studio, Manikarnika films... Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy," Rangoli captioned the image.

Take a look right here:

On the work front, the 32-year-old actress will next be seen in Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player. The film also stars Richa Chadha.

