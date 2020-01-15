Kangana Ranaut adds another feather to her cap, inaugurates her own studio
After becoming an actor and a director, Kangana Ranaut now becomes a proud owner of a beautiful studio and the pictures cannot be missed!
Bollywood's queen, Kangana Ranaut has inaugurated her production house Manikarnika Films.
Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter on Wednesday, where she shared two photographs from the puja ceremony.
"Today we inaugurated Kangana's studio, Manikarnika films... Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy," Rangoli captioned the image.
Today we inaugurated Kangana’s studio, Manikarnika films Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/HS1XRtMrHM— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020
This is Kangana’s studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai, she saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest.. pic.twitter.com/GnVMyHtx98— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020
On the work front, the 32-year-old actress will next be seen in Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player. The film also stars Richa Chadha.
