Kangana Ranaut attacks Alia Bhatt for not supporting Manikarnika

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut has once again slammed Alia Bhatt for not supporting Manikarnika, a film which she says promotes women empowerment and nationalism

Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut's response comes after Alia Bhatt on Thursday said she will apologise to the actor on personal level if she was upset with her for not supporting Manikarnika.

Kangana, in an earlier interview, had said while she had turned up for the screenings of Dangal, Secret Superstar and Raazi, Alia and Aamir Khan did not attend the screening of her film.

To which, Alia said, "I hope she doesn't dislike me and I don't think she dislikes me. I don't think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level."

When a leading daily asked Kangana about Alia's statement, the actor said, "...Hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities. Nepotism gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours. Hope she rises above that." Kangana had earlier claimed that the industry had ganged up against her for her "nepotism" comment but she was not afraid of bullies.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood ganged up against me; not going to spare them

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever