Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK; Bollywood slams her remark

Renuka Shahane took on Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to PoK. "Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with PoK," posted Shahane.

The Queen actress also shared multiple videos supporting Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans, and made another statement slamming Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut which created a wave on Twitter.

Several B-Town folk also took to social media to defend the city. Dia Mirza wrote, "Mumbai meri jaan... the city embraced me with open arms and kept me safe."

Mumbai meri Jaan ðð» lived and worked here for almost twenty years. Moved here to live on my own at age 19. This city embraced me with open arms and kept me safe. A cosmopolitan, inclusive, diverse, beautiful city. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 3, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh added, "Mumbai Hindustan hai."

à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 3, 2020

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "You could spew venom on Mumbai, but it will still welcome you with open arms. Learn magnanimity from the city."

You know what's special about my city Bombay/Mumbai? You could spew venom on it but it will still welcome you with open arms. Learn magnanimity from this city. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 3, 2020

